American Culture Quiz: Take a swing at this test of baseball greats, the Big '80s and more

Some of America's greatest hit-makers, from the tennis court to the baseball diamond to the airwaves, are among those found in this week's test of national knowledge.

The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of unique national traits, trends, history, people and popular interests.

This week's quiz also includes one of America's most famous veterans of the Vietnam War — and plenty more. Can you get all 8 right? Dig in!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The National Baseball Hall of Fame chose five greats of the game for its inaugural class in 1936. Which of these baseball legends was NOT among them?</h3><ul><li>Ty Cobb</li><li>Babe Ruth</li><li>Lou Gehrig</li><li>Honus Wagner</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Washington, D.C., was captured — and the U.S. Capitol and White House set ablaze — during which conflict?</h3><ul><li>The Civil War</li><li>The War of 1812</li><li>The Mexican-American War</li><li>The American Revolution</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which famous TV gameshow host did a tour of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, mostly as a DJ, in the 1960s?</h3><ul><li>Pat Sajak</li><li>Bob Barker</li><li>Alex Trebek</li><li>Chuck Woolery</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which baker's delight harvested in spring and summer — and popular in pies, sweets and treats — is a vegetable and not a fruit?</h3><ul><li>Dates</li><li>Bananas</li><li>Rhubarb</li><li>Coconuts</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Only three nations (other than the U.S.) enjoy a Gross Domestic Product greater than the GDP of the state of California ($3.8 trillion), according to multiple sources — true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which female artist wowed the world with her 1986 debut album? (It topped U.S. charts for 14 weeks and was the No.1-selling album by any artist that year.)</h3><ul><li>Madonna</li><li>Janet Jackson</li><li>Cyndi Lauper</li><li>Whitney Houston</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American tennis great is to be honored with a new limited-edition box of Wheaties in the month of May 2024?</h3><ul><li>Chris Evert</li><li>Serena Williams</li><li>Billie Jean King</li><li>Martina Navratilova</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these roads is the longest in the U.S., according to the Federal Highway Administration, spanning 3,365 miles from Boston, Massachusetts, to Newport, Oregon?</h3><ul><li>US Route 6</li><li>US Route 20</li><li>Interstate 90</li><li>The Lincoln Highway</li></ul></section>

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)