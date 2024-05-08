GWU anarchists call for beheadings of school administrators amid anti-Israel encampment

Anarchists at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C., have apparently called for the beheadings of school administrators amid their continued anti-Israel encampment.

On Tuesday, demonstrators on campus called for the "guillotine" to be used on GW President Ellen Granberg and other school administrators, a video posted to social media showed.

"Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine" a person repeatedly chanted as others joined in, while some specifically targeted Christopher Alan Bracey, GW’s African American provost, The National Desk (TND) reported. "Bracey, Bracey we see you, you assault students too."

"To the guillotine," another can be heard shouting, per the report. "Off to the motherf****** gallows with you too."

At least 35 people were arrested at GWU as of Wednesday morning, DC police told Fox News.

Several members at the encampment then held a mock court hearing to decide the fate of the administrators, TND reported.

An encampment leader rendered the fake verdict as a Bracey proxy sat before them.

This mock court continued with verdicts for GWU’s board of trustees and for the school’s president, shouting for each of these individuals to be beheaded, per the publication.

The agitators caused chaos in GWU’s U-Yard throughout the night and then resisted police officers after they were called to restore order.

Police finally moved onto the campus around 3:30 a.m. and used pepper spray to clear the raucous crowd.

For days, the encampment erected tents, displayed Palestinian flags and defaced a statue of the campus' namesake, former President George Washington, with Palestinian iconography. This included adding "Free Palestine" stickers to the statue.

The anti-Israel crowd also erected an American flag with the words "Genocide Joe," on it, showing a photo of President Biden.

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and police chief Pamela Smith are expected to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to discuss the anti-Israel demonstration and potential safety concerns on the GWU campus.

The mayor’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday that the mayor and the police chief will testify at the hearing.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, initially criticized D.C. leadership for not responding to the university’s request to help respond to protests that have grown increasingly combative in recent days.

Wednesday would be the 14th day of the encampment.

Comer said the House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing to "seek answers from local leaders on steps being taken to ensure this unlawful activity ends."

The Hearing on "Oversight of D.C.’s Response to Unlawful Activity and Antisemitism" is set to begin at 1 p.m. EST in the 2154 Rayburn House Office Building.