Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC

GWU anarchists call for beheadings of school administrators amid anti-Israel encampment

'Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine,' a person repeatedly chanted

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published | Updated
close
GWU cracks down on anti-Israel encampment, admits protests 'not peaceful' Video

GWU cracks down on anti-Israel encampment, admits protests 'not peaceful'

Fox News' Mark Meredith reports the latest on the anti-Israel protests from George Washington University. 

Anarchists at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C., have apparently called for the beheadings of school administrators amid their continued anti-Israel encampment.

On Tuesday, demonstrators on campus called for the "guillotine" to be used on GW President Ellen Granberg and other school administrators, a video posted to social media showed.

"Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine" a person repeatedly chanted as others joined in, while some specifically targeted Christopher Alan Bracey, GW’s African American provost, The National Desk (TND) reported. "Bracey, Bracey we see you, you assault students too."

"To the guillotine," another can be heard shouting, per the report. "Off to the motherf****** gallows with you too." 

At least 35 people were arrested at GWU as of Wednesday morning, DC police told Fox News. 

DC MAYOR, POLICE CHIEF TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE LAWMAKERS ON GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY PROTESTS

George Washington statue

The statue of George Washington at GWU that bears his name wears Palestinian flags, kefiyeh and stickers in a Gaza solidarity encampment. (ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Several members at the encampment then held a mock court hearing to decide the fate of the administrators, TND reported.

An encampment leader rendered the fake verdict as a Bracey proxy sat before them.

This mock court continued with verdicts for GWU’s board of trustees and for the school’s president, shouting for each of these individuals to be beheaded, per the publication.

GWU student says latest anti-Israel campus protests are 'inciting violence': 'Universities should be safe for all students no matter what they believe' Video

The agitators caused chaos in GWU’s U-Yard throughout the night and then resisted police officers after they were called to restore order.

Police finally moved onto the campus around 3:30 a.m. and used pepper spray to clear the raucous crowd.

For days, the encampment erected tents, displayed Palestinian flags and defaced a statue of the campus' namesake, former President George Washington, with Palestinian iconography. This included adding "Free Palestine" stickers to the statue.

The area surrounding the George Washington statue

A statue of George Washington is draped in a Palestinian flag in University Yard in the heart of George Washington University on May 02, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Protesters, George Washington statue

Students and others set up an anti-Israel encampment at George Washington University's Yard in a protest movement that has spread across universities in the U.S. (AMID FARAHI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

ANTI-ISRAEL ORGANIZERS AT GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ISSUE NEW DEMAND AS CAMPUS TAKEOVER REACHES 13TH DAY

The anti-Israel crowd also erected an American flag with the words "Genocide Joe," on it, showing a photo of President Biden.

An Anti-Joe Biden display

An image of President Joe Biden with the words "Genocide Joe" is projected on an American flag that hangs from GWU Law School's Lisner Hall at an encampment at University Yard at George Washington University on May 3, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

A photo of an American flag at the GWU campus

"Long Live The Student Intifada" projected on giant American flag at George Washington University on May 7, 2024.  (Fox News)

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and police chief Pamela Smith are expected to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to discuss the anti-Israel demonstration and potential safety concerns on the GWU campus.

The mayor’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday that the mayor and the police chief will testify at the hearing. 

COLLEGES THAT ONCE EMBRACED ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS NOW CHANGING THEIR TUNE AS ENCAMPMENTS GROW MORE CHAOTIC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser,

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, is expected to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Wednesday, May 8. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, initially criticized D.C. leadership for not responding to the university’s request to help respond to protests that have grown increasingly combative in recent days. 

Wednesday would be the 14th day of the encampment. 

Students, flags

A student waves a Palestinian flag among the crowd of anti-Israel protesters that at George Washington University's Yard.  (ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Faculty at GWU

Students march while holding a sign during an anti-Israel protests that have turned into an encampment at George Washington University's Yard.  (AMID FARAHI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW APP

Comer said the House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing to "seek answers from local leaders on steps being taken to ensure this unlawful activity ends."

The Hearing on "Oversight of D.C.’s Response to Unlawful Activity and Antisemitism" is set to begin at 1 p.m. EST in the 2154 Rayburn House Office Building. 