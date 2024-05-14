LAURA INGRAHAM: Michael Cohen sounded like a well-rehearsed 'dunderhead'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reveals what she saw in the courtroom of NY v. Trump on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Some quick takes on the atmosphere in the courtroom today where I was: Now, to give you a sense of what the GOP front-runner has been dealing with these past three weeks, the air is musty, the floors are old, tan, brown linoleum. Remember those? The benches, hard oak — with a stress on the word "hard."

I'm no body-language expert, and I could be wrong, but my novice reading is that there are at least two jurors — and perhaps as many as four — who will not vote that Donald Trump is guilty, will vote "not guilty" on the evidence that was presented.

Now, it's hard for all of us, including jurors who've been instructed to keep their emotions in check, to do just that, right? Because you hear something and you react, and it seemed that a few of the male jurors that I was observing appeared ever-so-slightly annoyed and unimpressed when the state was putting on its case.