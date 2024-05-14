Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Dem newcomer aims for history with primary win over wealthy controversial congressman

Angela Alsobrooks defeated Rep. David Trone, who spent $60 million of his own money on the race

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he'll be ready for whichever Democrat 'limps out' of Tuesday's Senate primary in blue state Maryland Video

Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he'll be ready for whichever Democrat 'limps out' of Tuesday's Senate primary in blue state Maryland

Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has a good chance of flipping a Democratic-held Senate seat in a blue state, is interviewed by Fox News on the eve of Maryland's primary.

A Maryland Democrat new to the national political stage has won her state's Senate primary against a wealthy controversial congressman who spent millions of his own money on the race.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who could be the first Black woman from Maryland ever elected to the U.S. Senate, topped Rep. David Trone in a race called by The Associated Press.

She will now face former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in what could end up being a race that's more competitive than expected considering Maryland's heavy Democratic leanings and Hogan's popularity in the state.

RACIAL SLUR, ALLEGED THREAT TO ‘EXECUTE’ MAN: WATCH MOST OUTRAGEOUS MOMENTS FROM THIS DEM SENATE CANDIDATE

Angela Alsobrooks, David Trone

Democratic Maryland Senate candidates Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. David Trone. (Getty Images)

Trone spent about $60 million of his own money to defeat Alsobrooks, but a number of controversies and the latter's popularity among state party figures appeared too much for him to overcome.

Alsobrooks was first elected as state's attorney of Prince Georges County in 2010, where she served until being elected as country executive in 2018. She had never before run for federal office.

Democrats are hoping Black voters will rally around Alsobrooks' potentially historic candidacy and that it will overcome Hogan's popularity.

Larry Hogan debate stage

Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nov. 18, 2022. (Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Democrats have a one-seat majority in the Senate, a narrow majority threatened by the number of seats being contested in states where Republicans are expected to perform well.

Election analysts rate the Maryland Senate race as "likely" Democrat.

