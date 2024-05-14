SEAN HANNITY: Michael Cohen is a serial liar, fraudster and convicted felon

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Michael Cohen’s credibility as he testifies in NY v. Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Lawfare has a new mascot. His name is Michael Cohen. The serial liar, fraudster, convicted felon (is) back on the stand today asking jurors to believe him now. To make matters worse, Michael Cohen has a fixation on any and all things Donald Trump , and it's clear he's got a pretty big ax to grind. It is clear he has nothing but a deep hatred of President Trump and is hell-bent on revenge, but don't take my word for it. Just listen to Michael on TikTok.

...

Wow, it gets worse. On TikTok, Cohen also called Trump's attorney "a crying little bleep" and even referred to Trump as a "dictator d-bag" Cohen was even wearing and selling a t-shirt from a TikTok merch store … featuring Donald Trump behind bars and that's not all.

