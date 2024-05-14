Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Michael Cohen is a serial liar, fraudster and convicted felon

Michael Cohen is "hell-bent on revenge," Hannity says

Sean Hannity: Michael Cohen is 'hell-bent' on revenge Video

Sean Hannity: Michael Cohen is 'hell-bent' on revenge

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the disbarred lawyer has 'hatred' for former President Trump on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Michael Cohen’s credibility as he testifies in NY v. Trump on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Lawfare has a new mascot. His name is Michael Cohen. The serial liar, fraudster, convicted felon (is) back on the stand today asking jurors to believe him now. To make matters worse, Michael Cohen has a fixation on any and all things Donald Trump, and it's clear he's got a pretty big ax to grind. It is clear he has nothing but a deep hatred of President Trump and is hell-bent on revenge, but don't take my word for it. Just listen to Michael on TikTok. 

... 

BILL MAHER, BILL BURR HAVE TENSE EXCHANGE OVER ISRAEL: 'WHY AM I F-----G LISTENING TO YOU?' 

Wow, it gets worse. On TikTok, Cohen also called Trump's attorney "a crying little bleep" and even referred to Trump as a "dictator d-bag" Cohen was even wearing and selling a t-shirt from a TikTok merch store … featuring Donald Trump behind bars and that's not all.  

The clips we're about to show you were not featured in court today, but it just shows how much hatred that Michael Cohen has for, and of course, the obsession with Donald Trump.  

