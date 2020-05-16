Tropical depression forms off Florida coast, would be first named storm of hurricane season

Florida will likely see the first named storm of hurricane season on Saturday, according to reports.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected that the weather system -- which, if it escalates to a tropical storm, would be named Arthur -- will form near the Bahamas after producing showers and thunderstorms across South and Central Florida.

The center also advised that North Carolina can expect to bear some brunt of the storm.

Arthur would be the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, which has been projected to be busier than usual, with a 40 percent increase in activity predicted.

TROPICAL STORM WATCH VS TROPICAL STORM WARNING: HERE'S THE DIFFERENCE

A tropical storm is a cyclone with sustained wind speeds averaging 38 mph; any faster, and the storm develops into a hurricane.

Hurricane season normally starts on June 1, meaning that Arthur would be a preseason storm. Normally, activity increases substantially in August and peaks in mid-September, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

FORECASTERS PREDICT 'ABOVE AVERAGE' 2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

However, the NWS also said that preseason storms have become more common, with at least one storm forming before the official season since 2015. Nine of the 17 years between 2003 to 2019 have had a preaseason storm.

Gale warnings are also in effect for the region. Fort Lauderdale could see up to 4 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The system is projected to continue along the East Coast and up north toward the Western Atlantic.