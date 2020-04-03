Forecasters predict 'above average' 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Four major hurricanes are expected in the 2020 Atlantic season, reports suggest.

Meteorologists at Colorado State University are predicting that this year’s hurricane season, which begins June 1, will see about 40 percent more activity than the average season. A major hurricane occurs when wind speeds reach sustained excess of 111 miles per hour.

“Tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are currently warmer than their long-term average values and are consequently also considered a factor favoring an active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.”

The report also announced a 69 percent probability that a major hurricane will make landfall on the U.S. coastline during the 2020 season.

An Accuweather forecast published March 25 predicted a similar number of major storms, also predicting 14-18 tropical storms throughout the season.

The last time four major hurricanes struck in one season was in 2017, with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate.

The CSU team will issue forecast updates on June 4, July 7 and Aug. 6.