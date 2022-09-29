Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Tropical Storm Ian: Florida counties institute curfews, say violations could mean fines, jail time

Volusia and Flagler counties in Florida say breaking curfews could mean $500 in fines, 60 days in jail

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
More than 2 million Floridians without power due to Hurricane Ian Video

More than 2 million Floridians without power due to Hurricane Ian

FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray reports live from Fort Myers, Florida, on the devastation from Hurricane Ian.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple Florida counties struck by Hurricane Ian, which is now a tropical storm, instituted curfews Wednesday and said those who don't comply face fines and jail time.

Lee, Collier, Volusia and Flagler counties all implemented curfews to keep people indoors.

The city of Naples also has a curfew in place indefinitely, which does not apply to first responders.

Lee County's curfew expires Friday at 6 a.m. A notice to boil drinking water is also in effect for the southwest Florida county.

FOX WEATHER: WHERE IS IAN HEADED NEXT? DANGEROUS STORM'S IMPACTS WILL BE WIDESPREAD 

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday morning that deaths from the storm in the area were in the hundreds.

"We have fatalities in the hundreds," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Naples, Florida, during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.

Naples, Florida, during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. (City of Naples)

LIVE UPDATES: HURRICANE IAN ROARS TO CATEGORY 4 STRENGTH, FLORIDA OFFICIALS WARN RESIDENTS TO BE CAUTIOUS 

"As Hurricane Ian approaches landfall, extremely hazardous conditions are on our roadways," the city of Naples said. "The City of Naples has issued an emergency citywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of City of Naples residents, visitors and first responders."

A flooded street in downtown Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Sept. 28, 2022.

A flooded street in downtown Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Sept. 28, 2022. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

HURRICANE IAN STRENGTHENS TO 'EXTREMELY DANGEROUS' CATEGORY 4 STORM, TO MAKE FLORIDA LANDFALL WEDNESDAY

Volusia County and Flagler County — both in central Florida — have also announced curfews.

Sisters Angel and Selena Disbrow walk along the shore of a receded Tampa Bay as water was pulled out in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Sisters Angel and Selena Disbrow walk along the shore of a receded Tampa Bay as water was pulled out in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Volusia County curfews started at 8 p.m. Wednesday and was lifted at 7 a.m. Thursday. The curfew returns Thursday at 8 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m.

Flagler County's curfew is similar, running from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday. Both Volusia and Flagler counties have said breaking the curfews could result in fines of up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail.

Collier County's curfew expired Thursday morning. The county said violations would mean a second-degree misdemeanor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com