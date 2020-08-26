Trey Gowdy: How does creating more innocent victims prove what happened to Floyd, Blake is wrong?

After raising questions about the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy on Wednesday blasted congressional Democrats for refusing to compromise with Republicans on a police reform bill.

“My first question would be why can’t we do what Blake’s mom asked us to do? She’s asked for prayers whether you believe in them or not, pray for her son’s help, pray for the community, she’s asked for unity,” Gowdy told “Outnumbered.”

“She’s asked for answers,” Gowdy said.

Gowdy wants there to be an “inventory search of the car” that Blake was going into, prompting the cop to fire seven times at him.

“What was in the car that he was trying to get into. Then, I want to know if there is any audio. I’ve seen the video – the video is damning. The video makes me conclude that this was a bad shoot. A criminal shoot. But, I want to know if there is audio. My third thing I want to know is what happened leading up to it, but that's less important,” Gowdy said.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to at least one of the two shooting deaths amid the unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wis., Illinois police confirmed on Wednesday.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., Wednesday on suspicion of intentional first-degree homicide, Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

Rittenhouse was a “fugitive of justice” and “fled the state of Wisconsin with the intent to avoid prosecution” on a first-degree intentional homicide charge filed in Kenosha County, according to court records in Lake County, Ill., obtained by Fox News.

The shootings unfolded amid protests over Blake, a Black man shot during an encounter with Kenosha police last Sunday.

Two people were killed and a third was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after shots rang out near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement.

Cellphone video circulated on social media showing a young, White male running down the street with a long gun, as he was chased by demonstrators from behind. He fell to the ground, and someone tried to grab his weapon and came at him with a fly-kick. The individual then opened fire in the middle of the street, and screams could be heard from the frantic crowd.

Gowdy blasted Democratic lawmakers including Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for “nixing” a police reform bill that was proposed by Sen. Tim Scott. R-S.C.

“She looked him in the eyes and said I am not going to take an amendment for every issue I have in the bill … they think the issue is better for them than the solution. What can congress do? Democrats can help us a little bit here,” Gowdy said.

Gowdy went on to say, “How does it honor the memory of an innocent victim like George Floyd or honor the memory of an innocent person like Jacob Blake and that is certainly what it looks like to me from the video--how does creating more innocent victims honor the victims that you claim you want to honor? What is the causal connection between creating more mayhem to prove that what happened to these two was wrong? There is no causal link. It’d be helpful if the Democrats would say that too.”

