Tree trimmer killed in horrific wood chipper accident

A tree trimmer was killed in northern California after he fell into a wood chipper at a work site Tuesday afternoon.

The Menlo Park Police department told KTVU FOX 2 that the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m.

The victim reportedly worked for the arboricultural firm S.P. McClenahan, a division of Bartlett Tree Experts. Authorities have not determined how he fell into the chipper.

Coworkers at the scene declined to talk about the victim, who has not been identified, but people living in the neighborhood told a local TV station they are familiar with the company working in the area.

"We’re really sad. We’re trying to imagine what the poor family and their fellow workers are feeling. And it’s just, it’s a lot. We just feel terrible," Lisa Mitchell told KGO-TV.

Menlo Park Fire Department officials and the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also part of the investigation.

San Mateo County coroner's office is expected to release the identity of the worker.