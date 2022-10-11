California woman missing for two months found dead at car crash site

The body of a California woman missing for two months was found Monday inside a crashed car at the bottom of a cliff, authorities said.

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was last seen on Aug. 7 driving alone. Hours earlier, she attended a family gathering and went to her grandmother's home to get some personal items before heading to a gas station in the early morning hours.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz personally found the crash site where Fuentes was discovered on his own, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said during a Tuesday news conference.

"I just got lucky," Alcaraz said.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA SERIAL KILLER SURVIVOR SAYS POLICE 'DIDN'T CARE' WHEN SHE REPORTED ATTACK

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"As a woman of faith, I believe he was divinely channeled to that area," Mimms said.

Alcaraz theorized that Fuentes was tired and possibly fell asleep while driving when she crashed. Investigators believe Fuentes was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. When the car was found, authorities used a rope to rappel 250 feet and then to another cliff beyond that to get to the vehicle, he said.

The area has been previously searched by authorities, but rescue crews reported having difficulty moving through dense foliage and heavily wooded mountains.

CALIFORNIA MAN KIDNAPPED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, REMAINS MISSING

Joey Fuentes, Jolissa’s father, thanked the community and law enforcement for keeping up the search for his daughter.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

He said Alcaraz promised to find Fuentes early in the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s my hero," said Fuentes, who was visibly emotional. Both men embraced following his remarks.