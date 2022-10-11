Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
California woman missing for two months found dead at car crash site

Jolissa Fuentes had been missing for two months when Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz found the crash site

Louis Casiano
The body of a California woman missing for two months was found Monday inside a crashed car at the bottom of a cliff, authorities said. 

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was last seen on Aug. 7 driving alone. Hours earlier, she attended a family gathering and went to her grandmother's home to get some personal items before heading to a gas station in the early morning hours. 

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz personally found the crash site where Fuentes was discovered on his own, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said during a Tuesday news conference. 

"I just got lucky," Alcaraz said.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA SERIAL KILLER SURVIVOR SAYS POLICE 'DIDN'T CARE' WHEN SHE REPORTED ATTACK

    Jolissa Fuentes had been at a friend's party the night before her disappearance and went by her grandmother's to pick up a bag and some money before she stopped at the AM/PM where she was last seen. On Monday, authorities found her body at a car crash site.  (Norma Aunee)

    Jolissa Fuentes' family is frustrated by a lack of updates in their daughter's missing persons case. (Norma Nunez)

"As a woman of faith, I believe he was divinely channeled to that area," Mimms said. 

Alcaraz theorized that Fuentes was tired and possibly fell asleep while driving when she crashed. Investigators believe Fuentes was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. When the car was found, authorities used a rope to rappel 250 feet and then to another cliff beyond that to get to the vehicle, he said. 

The area has been previously searched by authorities, but rescue crews reported having difficulty moving through dense foliage and heavily wooded mountains.

CALIFORNIA MAN KIDNAPPED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, REMAINS MISSING

Joey Fuentes, Jolissa’s father, thanked the community and law enforcement for keeping up the search for his daughter. 

    The car Jolisaa Futenes was driving the night she died was found Monday. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office )

    Law enforcement officers used rope to descend to the crash site. (Fresno County Sheriff's Office )

    The car where Jolisaa Futenes was found this week was difficult to find, authorities said.  (Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

He said Alcaraz promised to find Fuentes early in the investigation. 

"He’s my hero," said Fuentes, who was visibly emotional. Both men embraced following his remarks. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.