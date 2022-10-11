California teen girl dead of suspected fentanyl overdose: report

A Southern California teen died of what her family suspects was a fentanyl overdose, according to local reports.

Fullerton police responded to the 1500 block of East Central in Fullerton, California, regarding an unresponsive female on Sept. 30. The female was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased by medical staff the next day.

The female has been identified in local reports as Trinity Cornejo, a 17-year-old who attended Troy High School in Fullerton, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Police said Cornejo's death is under investigation pending toxicology results and the Orange County Coroner's report.

AMERICA'S FENTANYL CRISIS: ‘IT’S AN INVASION,' SAYS WILLIAM BENNETT, FORMER DRUG CZAR

Cornejo's family told FOX 11 they believe she died of fentanyl poisoning after taking drugs with friends. Her godmother has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cover funeral expenses.

Her mother, Chrisa Cornejo, told KABC-TV she doesn’t want her daughter’s death to be in vain and hopes others can learn from this tragedy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would send her … articles about these issues, and these deaths, and I thought she understood, and I thought she would never take that risk, but teenagers are curious and dealing with a lot of pressure," she said.