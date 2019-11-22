Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina tow truck operator shot driver while trying to haul away car, police say

Associated Press
Police in North Carolina say a tow truck operator shot and wounded a driver who argued with his attempt to haul away the person's vehicle.

A Durham Police statement says the argument began early Friday at an apartment complex when the suspect tried to tow the vehicle with the driver still inside. Police say the driver was slashed and shot in the chest during the struggle.

Brandon Ayscue, police say, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after an argument over towing a vehicle early Friday in Durham, N.C. (AP/Durham Police Department)

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Brandon Ayscue, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Police say he worked for Unlimited Recovery. Manager Lauren Hennrich declined comment and declined to say whether he has an attorney.