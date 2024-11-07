Expand / Collapse search
National Parks

Tourists stole historic artifacts after jumping fence at national park: authorities

Two Colorado residents allegedly trespassed at Cave Springs Cowboy Camp at Canyonlands National Park in Utah

Christina Coulter
Published
Two Coloradans face criminal charges after allegedly trespassing at a historic cowboy camp at Canyonlands National Park in Utah and stealing artifacts. 

Durango, Colorado, residents Roxanne McKnight, 39, and Dusty Spencer, 43, allegedly "entered a fenced-off area" of the park "where they then handled and stole numerous historic artifacts preserved in the Cave Springs Cowboy Camp" on March 23, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Utah wrote in a Nov. 4 press release. 

Both are charged with theft of government property worth less than $1,000, possessing or distributing cultural or archaeological resources, and walking on or entering an archaeological or cultural resource, authorities said.

They are scheduled to appear before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin B. Pead at the United States District Court in Moab, on Nov. 8.

HIKER, 24, FOUND DEAD ON DESERT TRAIL IN BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, OFFICIALS SAY

Dusty Spencer and Roxanne McKnight on video

Dusty Spencer and Roxanne McKnight were allegedly captured on a Canyonlands National Park trail camera trespassing at the historic Cave Springs Cowboy Camp and stealing artifacts. (CanyonlandsNPS on X)

"This historic camp was protected by fencing and clear warnings prohibiting visitors from entering the area, which McKnight and Spencer disregarded," authorities added in the release. Court documents say the area is protected by a log fence.

The alleged thieves disregarded clear "no trespassing" signs around the site, which houses artifacts from camps of pioneer cattle ranchers between the late 1800s and 1975, the attorney's office said.

The camp also showcases ancient rock carvings made by indigenous tribes about 6,000 years ago, according to the park's website.

BELOVED GRAND TETON GRIZZLY BEAR NO. 399 FATALLY STRUCK BY A VEHICLE IN WYOMING

Dusty Spencer and Roxanne McKnight

McKnight and Spencer are charged with theft of government property, less than $1,000; possessing or distributing cultural or archaeological resources; and walking on or entering archaeological or cultural resource. (CanyonlandsNPS on X)

Among the objects allegedly taken by the couple were antique nails, according to court records. 

In May, Canyonlands National Park distributed photos of the pair that were taken on trail cameras.

GABBY PETITO DESCRIBES UTAH FIGHT WITH BRIAN LAUNDRIE IN CONVERSATION WITH FEMALE PARK RANGER: BODYCAM

Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer trail camerra photos

In May, Canyonlands National Park distributed photos of the pair taken on trail cameras. (CanyonlandsNPS on X)

"Law enforcement park rangers at Canyonlands National Park are seeking information from the public to help identify suspects involved in an archaeological theft incident at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park," they wrote.

Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer

Historic artifacts dating between the late 1800s and 1975 are pictured at Cave Springs Cowboy Camp. (NPS/Neal Herbert)

"In a video recorded at the archaeological site, the individuals entered a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them," park officials said.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.