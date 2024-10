Grand Teton National Park’s famous grizzly bear, known by wildlife photographers around the world, died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Wyoming.

The 28-year-old bear named Grizzly Bear 399, because of the identity tag attached to her ear, was identified by her ear tags and microchip, according to a press release from the park.

"People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem," said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to the park, the bear, who has had 18 cubs over the years, was not traveling alone and "had a yearling cub with her, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the yearling was also involved in the incident, but the US Fish and Wildlife Service is monitoring the area," according to the release.

A Facebook group ‘Team 399’ dedicated to the bear has thousands of comments and outpourings of love and personal stories about their connection to the beloved bear.

"So saddened by this loss. Iconic & will be missed. Hopefully you sill(all) will find cub. This is so personal for many. For me, she was my comic relief during Covid & her march through Jackson w her quads & police escort. While we were locked down & fearful … she was doing her thing w her quads w freedom. I purchased a graphic from Thomas Mangelson & have it hung in my sunroom & smile every day I pass it. Will miss her!!!," said one commenter.

"This wasn’t supposed to happen. She was supposed to go to her den and sleep into eternity. I am gutted," said another fan.

"I thought this was a hoax until I read the article. Not at all what I was expecting to see today. I always prayed she would die of natural causes and not this. She was the Queen of the Tetons and always will. I never got to see her on my 3 trips. She was a beauty and will be missed. Tears are a falling. She was an ambassador for grizzlies everywhere. RIP Queen. I pray Rowdy survives on his own," said yet another.

The park said that these types of accidents are not uncommon. "Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died," said Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director.

The release went on to provide background information on grizzly bear/vehicle collisions from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team:

From 2009-2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear mortalities (all sex and age classes combined) due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The average number of grizzly bear mortalities in the GYE due to vehicle collisions during 2009-2023: 3.3 bears/year.

In 2024, including this incident, there have been 2 grizzly bear mortalities from vehicle strikes in the GYE.

"The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed," said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear, and no additional information is available at this time.