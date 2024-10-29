Expand / Collapse search
National Parks

Hiker, 24, found dead on desert trail in Big Bend National Park, officials say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
The body of a 24-year-old hiker was found in a remote area along one of the most rugged trails at Big Bend National Park in Texas, officials said Monday.

The hiker, who has not been named publicly, was found along the Marufo Vega Trail, a 14-mile loop that twists through rugged desert and rocky cliffs, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

No cause of death was immediately provided.

The search for the hiker began Sunday after park rangers spotted a vehicle parked for multiple days at the Trailhead for Marufo Vega / Strawhouse / Ore Terminal Trail, officials said.

marufo vega trail

The body of a 24-year-old hiker was recovered from the rugged Marufo Vega Trail at Big Bend National Park in Texas on Monday. (National Park Service, File)

"Records indicated that there were no overnight backpackers listed for that area for those nights," NPS said. "A quick search by the park pilot was unable to locate hikers in the area."

On Monday, a search and rescue team scoured three different trails while air assets flew over the remote area, officials said. Once the victim was located on the Marufo Vega Trail, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter removed the body from the area.

Big Bend National Park entrance sign

Officials warned visitors that desert areas of the park still experience temperatures close to 100 degrees each afternoon in October. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, File)

"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," said Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. "Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker’s family and friends."

Park officials described the trail as "spectacular yet challenging," warning that the trail is dangerous during warm periods of the year due to lack of shade and water.

marufo vega trail

The Marufo Vega Trail is a challenging trail that hikers must be prepared for, officials said. (National Park Service)

"Even though it is late October, daily temperatures along the Rio Grande and desert areas of Big Bend remain extreme; close to 100 degrees each afternoon," NPS said.

Officials reminded visitors to remain aware of the dangers of extreme heat and to prepare plenty of water, salty snacks and a plan to be off the desert trails by the afternoon.