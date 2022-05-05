Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Towns in Texas and Oklahoma were hit with tornadoes on Wednesday might, causing "heartbreaking" damage, but no serious injuries were reported.

Tornadoes hit the towns of Lockett, Texas, and Seminole, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said that the damage caused by the tornado in Seminole is "heartbraking," and added that he is "grateful" there are no serious injuries.

"The damage from last night's tornadoes in Seminole is heartbreaking, but I am so grateful there does not appear to be any serious injuries," Stitt said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that there were several power lines down after the tornado went through the town.

The tornado hit Seminole nearly two days after the town took a hit from a different tornado.

A "large and dangerous tornado" hit the town of Lockett, Texas during the storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado did not cause any significant injuries or deaths, but several homes and barns were damaged during the storm.

Several states in the Southeast are once again under the threat of severe weather on Thursday, including portions of Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, and Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.