Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

The damage was centralized in Andover

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tornado that damaged more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph (266 kph) and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles (21 kilometers) long.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes.

SUSPECTED TORNADO DAMAGES KANSAS COMMUNITIES, INJURES RESIDENTS

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.

Four people, including two firefighters who were responding to a call in Andover, were injured during the storm, but their injuries were minor.

Russell said it will take years for Andover to recover from this storm.

A tornado touched down near Andover, Kansas, about 10 miles to the east of Wichita, on Friday, April 29.

A tornado touched down near Andover, Kansas, about 10 miles to the east of Wichita, on Friday, April 29. (Reuters Marketplace - Spectee Video)

"The city of Andover will be affected by this for years," he said. "We still have scars from 1991 (EF5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years."

OKLAHOMA METEOROLOGY STUDENTS DEAD AFTER STORM CHASING IN KANSAS

By Sunday, utility crews had restored power to nearly all the more than 15,000 customers who lost power during the storm. Evergy said less than 1,000 people still lacked power in the Wichita area Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the storm damage, the Oklahoma State Patrol said three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Friday evening as they returned from storm chasing in Kansas.