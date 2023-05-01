Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Tornado in Virginia Beach damages dozens of homes; city officials declare state of emergency

Gas leaks reported at some homes after tornado in Virginia Beach

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Tornado in Virginia Beach damages homes, uproots trees Video

Tornado in Virginia Beach damages homes, uproots trees

The city of Virginia Beach cleaned up debris after a tornado touched down Sunday evening. (Credit: WAVY-TV via AP)

A tornado blew through Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sunday night, damaging dozens of homes, causing gas leaks and knocking out power, officials said.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency after the tornado touched down around 6 p.m. around River Road and North Great Neck Road, damaging between 50 and 100 homes, city officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported. 

Resident Tara Frey told the Virginian-Pilot that the tornado lasted about 10 to 15 seconds.

crews cleaning debris from street

A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Monday. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)

"I could literally feel the pressure drop in the house and I looked out the back and the wind picked up, and the rain started, and I just knew it in my gut that it was coming," she said.

  • officials cleaning up debris
    Image 1 of 2

    The City of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado moved through the area and damaged dozens of homes, downed trees and caused gas leaks. (WAVY-TV via AP)

  • splintered tree against home
    Image 2 of 2

    Officials said between 50 and 100 homes were damaged in the area. (WAVY-TV via AP)

The National Weather Service's Wakefield office confirmed the tornado based on "debris signature on radar, damage reports, and videos of the storm." 

A crew was surveying the damage Monday to determine the tornado's rating, the agency said.

  • uprooted tree
    Image 1 of 3

    The city was working to clean up debris left in the wake of a tornado. (WAVY-TV via AP)

  • fallen tree across sidewalk
    Image 2 of 3

    No injuries were immediately reported. (WAVY-TV via AP)

  • damaged trees in front of home
    Image 3 of 3

    The National Weather Service said it was sending a survey crew to investigate the tornado damage. (WAVY-TV via AP)

Virginia Natural Gas responded to several homes with gas leaks, and Dominion Energy reported about 250 outages around Virginia Beach Monday morning.

Great Neck Road remained closed Monday morning as the city worked to clean up and remove debris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.