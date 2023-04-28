Severe weather across Texas threatens millions with possible tornadoes, damaging winds

Large portions of Texas are preparing for severe storms Friday that could include tornados, with more than 15 million residents under some kind of warning, according to FOX Weather

"The threat of severe weather is very similar to what we saw on Wednesday," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said, referring to grapefruit-sized hail that fell over the state during a thunderstorm earlier this week that also triggered tornado warnings.

"We can see a repeat of these thunderstorms that produced tremendous hail stones," she added.

The tornado watch and a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Dallas area are in effect until 8 p.m. CDT.

SEVERE WEATHER FORECAST IN SOUTH WILL SHIFT NORTHEASTWARD OVER THE WEEKEND

FEDERAL STORM DISASTER AID APPROVED FOR CALIFORNIA TRIBE

There, hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary concerns, with wind gusts potentially reaching more than 70 mph.

Residents along Interstate 35 in South Texas are also under a severe thunderstorm watch and a tornado warning was issued Friday afternoon for Hamilton County, Texas, which included communities west of Waco.

A wall cloud was seen, which could indicate a potential tornado, Fox Weather reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s no way around this – anywhere from 1 o’clock in the afternoon to 6 o’clock it’s going to be pretty busy," Merwin said. "5 p.m. — that’s a good ignition point. We’re going to see some thunderstorms develop between 2-5 p.m. but after 5 (p.m.), game’s on for almost the entire part of Texas that stretches from Central Texas all the way into North Texas."