New York
Published

Tornado tears through northwest section of New York City, damaging several buildings

NY tornado formed as a line of thunderstorms closed roads, interrupted power

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

A tornado tore through a largely rural area northwest of New York City, damaging several buildings but causing no known injuries, officials said Sunday.

A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed that a tornado formed Saturday night between the hamlets of Roscoe and Callicoon Center, which are about 7 miles apart in Sullivan County. The service did not immediately provide information on the tornado’s strength or how long it stayed on the ground.

The tornado destroyed two barns on a farm and ripped the roof off an auto body shop, according to county officials and local reports.

NY Fox News graphic

A tornado tore through a rural area of New York City damaging several buildings. No known injuries occurred during the storm.

The tornado formed as a line of thunderstorms moving through the region closed roads and interrupted power to thousands of customers.

Roscoe is about 90 miles northwest of New York City.


 