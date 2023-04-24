Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Small earthquake hits upstate New York

NY earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6, no damages were reported

Associated Press
A minor magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook parts of upstate New York on Sunday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 p.m. with an epicenter about 10 miles south of Watertown, near Adams Center.

People reported feeling a weak to moderate earthquake across an area stretching more than a hundred miles, including in neighboring Ontario, Canada and in Syracuse to the south, according to the federal agency. Posters on WWNY-TV's Facebook page described their homes shaking closer to the epicenter.

NY Fox News graphic

Upstate New York was hit with a minor earthquake on April 23, 2022. The earthquake's epicenter was about 10 miles south of Watertown, New York.

Significant damage and casualties don’t usually occur until earthquake magnitudes are around 5.5 or higher.