Tom Brady's Super Bowl dominance continues after seventh championship

Tom Brady’s dominance in Super Bowl LV further solidifies historic career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at the mountaintop alone.

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.



For his performance in the big game, Brady was honored as the game's MVP. Brady (43) is the first player 40+ years old to win Championship Game/Series MVP in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB).



With the win, the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl since 2002, and they became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady, the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl, came away with his seventh championship, surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowls in NFL history. It also broke a tie that he held with three members of Vince Lombardi’s great Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s: Fuzzy Thurston and Hall of Famers Herb Adderley and Forrest Gregg, which included the first two Super Bowls.



Brady was already regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and with this victory, it only cements his legacy even further. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Daily coronavirus cases in US drop below 100,000, data shows

The U.S. recorded fewer than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday for the first time in months, data shows.

Just over 96,000 new cases were identified Sunday, a decrease from the 113,927 cases reported on Saturday, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP). It was the first time since Nov. 2 that less than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

The data on Sunday was missing updates from a handful of states because some do not regularly report on the weekend, while others were having "technical difficulties."



Still, the recent numbers could be argued as a positive trend.

Data from the COVID Tracking Project showed that new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all dropped last week.

"For the seven-day period running January 28 to February 3, weekly new cases were down more than 16 percent over the previous week, and dropped below one million for the first time since the week of November 5," according to the CTP last Thursday. "This is still an astonishing number of new cases a week, but far better than the nearly 1.8 million cases reported the week of January 14." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Democrats set to introduce bill that provides $3,600 per child for some families: report

Top Democrats are poised to introduce legislation that aims to provide $3,600 per year for millions of families that have children under the age of six as part of President Biden's nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, according to a report Sunday.

The Washington Post reported that it obtained the 22-page bill set to be introduced on Monday. The paper said that under the plan, families with children under six would receive $3,600 per child from the Internal Revenue Service; families with older children could receive $3,000. The amount depends on last year’s earnings.

The Post reported that there is a lot at stake for Democrats regarding the legislation and its success or failure could have ramifications in the 2022 congressional elections because it could affect so many families. The bill is expected to hit resistance among Republicans.



Under the House Democrats’ plan, the amounts would begin to phase out for individual parents earning $75,000 yearly and couples pulling in $150,000. All families would receive the full amount, even if they owe no federal income taxes, and payments to families would be made monthly. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Steve Hilton on Sunday’s "The Next Revolution" to discuss President Joe Biden’s push to provide bailouts to Blue states.



"When you talk about California having more money this year than they did last year at this time," Blackburn said, "you know this is not about covering expenses. And when you look at the fact that this is not for education, for example, which is a huge issue right now, because unions do not want to go back and teach in some of these Blue cities and Blue states.



"We have put forward $110 billion ahead for education," she added, "out of that money, you’ve got that has been pulled down for K-12 education and $11 billion for college education. There is more money in the pipeline that they’re using."



