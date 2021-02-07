This Day in History: Feb. 8

On this day, Feb. 8 ...

1965: The Supremes’ record "Stop! In the Name of Love!" is released by Motown.

Also on this day:

1587: Mary, Queen of Scots is beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she is implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.

1693: A charter is granted for the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg in the Virginia Colony.

1862: The Civil War Battle of Roanoke Island, N.C., ends in victory for Union forces led by Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside.

1904: The Russo-Japanese War, a conflict over control of Manchuria and Korea, begins as Japanese forces attack Port Arthur.