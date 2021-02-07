Rep. Mace on ongoing AOC feud: 'I've been living rent free in her Twitter account all weekend'

Freshman GOP Rep. Nancy Mace fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday after the New York Democrat accused her of "dishonesty and opportunism" for questioning her experience surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mace, R-S.C., and Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have been in a social media spat all week after she challenged Ocasio-Cortez's recollection of what happened on Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

AOC FACES BACKLASH AS CRITICS POINT OUT SHE WASN'T IN CAPITOL BUILDING DURING RIOT

After Ocasio-Cortez said in a video last month that she "had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die," Mace and others called her out, claiming rioters didn't enter her office building and suggested that the congresswoman was exaggerating her claims.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter on Saturday to rip Mace for fundraising off the "false" experience and blamed her for intentionally hurting "other survivors and women to make a buck."

"I simply literally just tweeted one sentence and said there were not insurrectionists in the hallway and I was two doors down from her and it was mass hysteria for like two days and I've been living rent-free I guess in her Twitter account all weekend as well," Mace responded on "The Next Revolution" Sunday.

Mace told host Steve Hilton that she was "kind of mind-boggled" by the New York Democrats' aggressive response.

REP. NANCY MACE: 'I'M SICK AND TIRED' OF AOC TRYING TO 'POLITICIZE LITERALLY EVERYTHING'

"Telling the truth gets you attacked in this country?" she said. "I mean, that's not the American way."

The liberal firebrand also went on the accuse Mace of trying to "swindle working people" for campaign donations while still courting corporate PAC money. "Peak scam artistry," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

In Mace's fundraising email to supporters, she doubled down that Ocasio-Cortez was embellishing the level of danger she faced on Jan. 6, writing that "[U]nlike AOC, I deal in facts, not fiction, and the fact is: She was safe in her office."