Tom Brady’s dominance in Super Bowl LV further solidifies historic career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at the mountaintop alone.

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl.

With the win, the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl since 2002, and they became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady came away with his seventh championship, surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowls in NFL history.

Brady was already regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and with this victory, it only cements his legacy even further.

Brady also joined former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.

He also joins baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and 12-time NBA All-Star Oscar Robertson as the only sports icons to win championships in their first year with a new team.

If there was any concern about Brady retiring, he nixed that on the stage with Jim Nantz.

"Yeah, we’re coming back. We’re coming back," he said.