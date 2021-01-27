Sports writer reacts to Tom Brady's diet regimen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been known to be on a strict dietary program, which is a huge reason why he’s still playing a physical game like football at the age of 43.

His diet includes mostly carbohydrates, "nightshade" vegetables, MSG, and coffee, for legumes, whole grains, roughage, and a small percent of lean meat. A writer for CBS Sports decided to take on the tall task of trying out Brady’s program, and so far things aren’t working out so well for him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pete Blackburn said that he’s tried his best to eat healthy -- like Brady -- but he isn’t impressed with the results so far. He says that he’s feeling hungry, bloated, gassy, and he has to pee a lot more often.

"Day 2 of the TB diet: I cannot stop farting," Blackburn said on Wednesday.

TOM BRADY SR. SAYS BILL BELICHICK IN THE 'HOT SEAT' WHILE PRAISING RELATIONSHIP WITH KRAFT FAMILY

TOM BRADY'S FORMER PATRIOTS TEAMMATES PRAISE HIM FOLLOWING NFC CHAMPIONSHIP WIN: 'THIS MAN IS ALL THE GOATS'

Brady has an interesting diet, which features a sports drink that supposedly prevents and treats concussions, and he consumes large quantities of water on a daily basis. His recommendation is to drink half as much as your body weight in ounces every single day, according to Blackburn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So for example, if someone weighs 200 pounds, you would drink 100 ounces of water each day.

Blackburn has tried drinking the amount suggested but he feels like he could be "popped like a water balloon." He’s tried his best to live like the legendary quarterback, but it seems like it’s a lot hard than people think.