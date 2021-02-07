Daily coronavirus cases in US drop below 100,000, data shows

The U.S. recorded fewer than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday for the first time in months, data shows.

Just over 96,000 new cases were identified Sunday, a decrease from the 113,927 cases reported on Saturday, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP). It was the first time since Nov. 2 that less than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

The data on Sunday was missing updates from a handful of states because some do not regularly report on the weekend, while others were having "technical difficulties."

Still, the recent numbers could be argued as a positive trend.

Data from the COVID Tracking Project showed that new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all dropped last week.

"For the seven-day period running January 28 to February 3, weekly new cases were down more than 16 percent over the previous week, and dropped below one million for the first time since the week of November 5," according to the CTP last Thursday. "This is still an astonishing number of new cases a week, but far better than the nearly 1.8 million cases reported the week of January 14."

The number of people currently hospitalized by the virus (81,439), is down more than 40,000 from the U.S. peak in early January, but still much higher compared to before the fall and winter case surge.

"We are still far above the peak hospitalization numbers, around 60k, during the April and July surges," the CTP wrote on Twitter.

More than 1,450 new deaths from the virus were reported on Sunday -- the same day as Super Bowl LV -- which some fear might have been a 'superspreader event.'

As of Sunday, more than 26,796,705 total people have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S., and at least 454,134 have died from the virus, according to the CTP. More than 320 million tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.