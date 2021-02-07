Michigan man killed after cannon explodes at baby shower

A Michigan man was killed Saturday night after he was struck by shrapnel from an exploding cannon at a baby shower in the state, police said, according to reports.

A Genesee County homeowner fired the small cannon-type device in the backyard around 7:30 p.m., to celebrate the baby’s pending arrival, Michigan State Police said in a news release.

The cannon blew up upon firing, spreading metal shrapnel that hit the victim, Evan Thomas Silva, 26, three parked cars, and the garage where the baby shower was held, police said, according to MLive.com.

Silva, who was standing about 10 to 15 feet from the explosion, was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Mich., where he later died from his injuries, police said.

He was one of about five people outside the residence at the time of the explosion, and was the only one to be hit by shrapnel, MLive.com reported.

The cannon didn't contain any projectiles, but it was suspected the gunpowder loaded into the device "caused the cannon to fracture," authorities said.

"The homeowner had purchased the cannon at an auction prior to the event and had fired the cannon several times prior. The cannon is designed to create a big flash, a loud noise, and create smoke," the release added, according to ABC News.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, Gaines Township Fire Department, and Med Star Ambulance responded to the scene. It's unclear how Silva, from Livingston County, was related to the homeowner.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.