Three people dead after ‘souped up’ car crashes into water in NYC: cops

Three men died early Saturday morning after their speeding, "souped up sedan" launched off a makeshift skateboard ramp and plunged into Newtown Creek, police and witnesses said.

Police identified two of the three victims: Luis Cuadros, 30, of Elmhurst, Queens, and Quameek Mack, 25, of Freeport L.I. The third person was not yet named.

The accident happened at around 4:45 a.m. on Borden Avenue and 29th Street in Long Island City, under the Long Island Expressway.

A witness told The Post that he saw the "souped-up black sedan with a modified exhaust speeding down a dead-end street," on Borden Avenue.

The witness said the vehicle "dropped gear" and attempted to make a right turn, but mid-turn, the car "goes sideways over a hefty makeshift concrete skateboarding ramp," which launched it over a fence and into the water.

The car completely cleared a tall fence, perhaps 15 feet, the witness said, and flew another 20 feet out before landing in the creek.

Rescue divers and Fire Department marine units arrived within minutes. It was still dark when they pulled the men from the submerged car about 10 minutes later, the FDNY said.

Paramedics tried to revive the victims, who were rushed in critical condition to Cornell Medical Center, where they died, a Fire Department spokesman said.

"Speed was a factor in the crash," an NYPD spokesman said.

The mangled car was pulled from the water later Saturday.

Police saw no property damage around the area of crash.

The witness said it isn’t unusual to see drag racers in the area because Exit 15, Van Dam Street, is the last exit before the tolls of the Midtown Tunnel. In order to avoid the tolls, racers usually get off there.

