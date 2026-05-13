TX AG Paxton demands Dallas sheriff pursue ICE agreement as deadline dispute sparks legal threat

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday demanded Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown comply with a new state law requiring cooperation with federal immigration authorities, warning he could take legal action if she fails to act.

Paxton announced he is investigating Brown over what he described as "sanctuary policies" and sent a formal letter ordering her to pursue a 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which would allow local deputies to carry out certain federal immigration enforcement duties.

The demand stems from Senate Bill 8, which took effect Jan. 1, 2026, and requires sheriffs in counties that operate jails to seek agreements with ICE to increase cooperation on immigration enforcement. Known as 287(g) agreements, the partnerships allow federal authorities to delegate certain immigration enforcement powers to local officers, including questioning inmates about their immigration status and serving administrative warrants.

"I will not allow the people of Dallas County to suffer because the Sheriff refuses to work with ICE to keep violent illegals off our streets," Paxton said, adding that his office "will ensure" compliance with state law.

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In the letter, Paxton accused Brown of publicly rejecting the requirement after the law passed, citing her October 2025 statement that "no additional efforts" would be made to secure such an agreement. He said her office has not reported any attempt to comply, despite a state requirement that sheriffs show proof they have tried to enter into an agreement.

Paxton warned that failure to act could expose Brown to legal consequences and said his office has authority to bring action against sheriffs who do not comply with the statute. He has demanded that Brown report efforts to secure an agreement before June 1.

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He also pointed to other large Texas counties — including El Paso, Bexar, and Harris — that have either finalized agreements with ICE or are negotiating them.

Brown pushed back on Paxton’s claims, writing in a letter acquired by FOX 4 Dallas that his timeline is incorrect and that the Legislature set a compliance deadline of Dec. 1, 2026, not June 1.

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She also defended her department’s current practices, saying Dallas County already works with federal immigration authorities.

"Dallas County currently maintains an active working relationship with ICE and participates in operational coordination substantially similar to the jail-enforcement model contemplated by Chapter 753," Brown said in a statement. She added that her earlier remarks about making "no additional efforts" were taken out of context and reflected her view that existing cooperation already meets the law’s public safety goals.

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The dispute sets up a potential legal clash between the state’s top law enforcement official and one of Texas’ largest county sheriff’s offices over how far local agencies must go in assisting federal immigration enforcement.