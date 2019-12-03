3 people arrested in Kentucky after allegedly selling baby for $2G: police

Three people have been arrested in Kentucky after their alleged involvement in the selling and purchase of a baby for $2,000, police said on Tuesday.

Police said they made the arrests after receiving a tip from officials at a Bowling Green elementary school on Monday that a woman had given away a child.

Authorities spoke with the mother, Maria Domingo Perez, who first gave a conflicting statement to police but eventually told officers she gave her baby to a man and a woman, according to a press release.

Bowling Green Police said Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe Jose told detectives that they gave Domingo Perez $2,000 for the baby.

Social services has taken custody of the baby and Domingo Perez’s four other children, the press release said.

All three people believed to be involved in the transaction have been charged with the selling and purchasing of a child for adoption, which is a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.