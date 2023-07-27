Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Thousands gather to watch Chincoteague wild ponies make annual swim across Assateague Channel

The VA tradition is in its 98th year, includes an auction on July 27

Associated Press
Thousands of people gathered Wednesday to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual trek across the Assateague Channel.

The tradition in its 98th year includes Wednesday's swim and an auction Thursday, the biggest annual fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which manages the wild pony herd. The horses were made famous in the 1947 classic children’s novel "Misty of Chincoteague" by author Marguerite Henry.

A chestnut-colored filly, No. 70, was crowned Queen Neptune as the first pony to complete the swim, according to The Daily Times.

VIRGINIA DESIGNATES CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND PONY AS OFFICIAL STATE HORSE

Assateague channel with wild ponies

Wild ponies make their way out of the Assateague Channel during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in Virginia on July 26, 2017. ( JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Saltwater cowboys" on horseback round up ponies, who swim the Assateague Channel and come ashore on the east side of Chincoteague Island. Foals are auctioned off to help control the size of the herd, although a few are designated to return to Assateague Island to remain and help replenish the herd.