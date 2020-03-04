This Day in History: March 7

On this day, March 7 …

2019: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is sentenced to 47 months in prison on eight counts of bank and tax fraud. (A federal jury in Virginia had convicted him in August 2018.)

Also on this day:

1793: During the French Revolutionary Wars, France declares war on Spain.

1850: In a three-hour speech to the U.S. Senate, Daniel Webster of Massachusetts endorses the Compromise of 1850 as a means of preserving the Union.

1911: President William Howard Taft orders 20,000 troops to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the Mexican Revolution.

1912: Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen arrives in Hobart, Australia, where he dispatches telegrams announcing his success in leading the first expedition to the South Pole the previous December.

1926: The first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations take place between New York and London.

1936: Adolf Hitler orders his troops to march into the Rhineland, thereby breaking the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact.

1955: The first TV production of the musical "Peter Pan" starring Mary Martin airs on NBC.

1965: A march by civil rights demonstrators is violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse in what came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

1975: The U.S. Senate revises its filibuster rule, allowing 60 senators to limit debate in most cases, instead of the previously required two-thirds of senators present.

1981: Anti-government guerrillas in Colombia execute kidnapped American Bible translator Chester Bitterman, whom they accused of being a CIA agent.

Anti-government guerrillas in Colombia execute kidnapped American Bible translator Chester Bitterman, whom they accused of being a CIA agent. 1994: The U.S. Navy issues its first permanent orders assigning women to regular duty on a combat ship.