13-year-old girl becomes fourth arrest in NYC taxi driver death

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

A 13-year-old girl was arrested for her alleged involvement in the beating death of a New York City taxi driver in Queens earlier this month.

The teen was charged with gang assault and theft of service, police told FOX 5 New York. She is the fourth person arrested in connection with the death of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah.

Gyimah was a married father of four young children from Ghana, lived with his family in the Bronx, and was working at his job as a cab driver the morning of Aug. 13 when he let out a group of five passengers at approximately 6:30 a.m. near Beach 54 Street and Arverne Boulevard.

Instead of paying the cab fare, the group allegedly tried to rob Gyimah. Law enforcement sources told WNBC that surveillance footage shows Gyimah chasing after the group on foot, grabbing onto one of them attempting to flee.

The group then allegedly begins to beat the driver. One of them delivered a blow to Gyimah that sent him to the pavement and rendered him unable to get back up.

The beating was caught on surveillance video by the NYPD.

Authorities previously charged two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old girl in the case.

Police are seeking one more person.