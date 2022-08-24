NYPD investigating 'hate crime assault pattern' in Brooklyn Jewish neighborhood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department tells Fox News Digital that it is investigating a "hate crime assault pattern" in a Brooklyn neighborhood that is home to a large Jewish community, in which victims have been punched, slapped and sprayed with powder from fire extinguishers.

Each of the three incidents happened in Williamsburg this week, with the most recent victim being a 27-year-old man whom investigators say was wearing "traditional Jewish attire" while walking on a sidewalk.

The NYPD says that individual was "approached by an unknown male, who, unprovoked and without words exchanged, slapped the victim on the left side of the face" before fleeing the scene Monday afternoon.

OFF-DUTY NYPD OFFICER SUFFERED FRACTURED SKULL DURING VIOLENT ROBBERY IN THE BRONX

Police described the suspect as a "male, dark complexion, 30's, 5'10" tall, with a medium build," who was last seen wearing a "yellow shirt, black pants, black boots, [and] a black hat."

A day earlier, the NYPD says officers responded to a 911 call of an unprovoked, aggravated harassment in which a 72-year-old man "was approached by a group of unidentified individuals, [before] one sprayed him with a powder from a fire extinguisher."

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: MAN KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS BY PUNCH AT NEW YORK MALL

In surveillance footage taken of that incident, clouds of powder from a fire extinguisher can be seen engulfing the victim on a sidewalk before the suspect is pictured sprinting away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around the same time of that incident, just a few blocks away, police say a 66-year-old male reported being approached by a group of unidentified individuals, one of which "sprayed him with a powder from a fire extinguisher and then punched him."