Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Third escaped Georgia inmate captured; 1 remains on the run

4 inmates escaped from Bibb County Detention Center in Macon, Georgia, on Oct. 16

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The third of four inmates who escaped from a dilapidated jail in Georgia nearly a month ago has been captured, authorities said Sunday.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was found inside a home in the 3000 block of Alpine Drive in Augusta just after 8 a.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and FBI agents also found large amounts of drugs inside the home during Barnwell’s capture, according to law enforcement.

While FBI Atlanta says they have yet to test the substances, officials suspect them of being meth, fentanyl, heroine, marijuana and cocaine, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

40 INMATES DETAINED AFTER RIOT AT SOUTH CAROLINA DETENTION CENTER: SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell mug shot and capture

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was captured Sunday nearly a month after escaping from the Bibb County Detention Center in Georgia with three other inmates. At the time of the escape, Barnwell was being detained for the United States Marshals. (Bibb County Sheriffs Office)

Barnwell was one of four inmates who broke out of the Bibb County Detention Center in Macon during the early morning hours of Oct. 16. The inmates are believed to have climbed out through a damaged day room window and cut through a fence before driving off in a waiting blue Dodge Challenger.

Marc K. Anderson mug shot and capture

Marc K. Anderson, 24, was captured on Nov. 3 in Atlanta weeks after escaping from the Bibb County Detention Center in Georgia with three other inmates. At the time of his escape, he was being held for aggravated assault. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The three other inmates were identified as 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes, 24-year-old Marc K. Anderson.

Stokes was captured at a home in Montezuma on Oct. 26, while Anderson was captured at the Huntley Apartments in Atlanta on Nov. 3.

Chavis Stokes

Chavis Stokes, 29, was captured at a home in Montezuma on Oct. 26. At the time of his escape, he was being detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

Fournier remains on the loose. He is described as a White male with gray hair, and blue eyes, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He was incarcerated for murder.

Joey Fournier

Joey Fournier, 52, is the last inmate who remains on the loose. He is described as a White male with gray hair, and blue eyes, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He was being held for murder.  (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY POLICE OFFICER INJURED IN SHOOTING, SUSPECT AT LARGE

Sheriff David Davis told reporters last month that the inmates broke out of the oldest section of the jail, which he said has many areas that are in disrepair. Davis also said the escape happened when fewer than 10 employees were working at the jail, which was holding about 800 inmates at the time.

Davis previously warned that the inmates, three of whom have been in jail before, should all be considered dangerous.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fournier to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2.