CRIME

Virginia State University police officer injured in shooting, suspect at large

A Virginia State University police officer was injured in an early morning shooting Sunday, causing the campus to go on lockdown.

Stepheny Price
A suspect remains at large after an early morning shooting near Virginia State University left a campus police officer in critical condition, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to a disturbance at the campus in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Chesterfield County police.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus after firing shots at the campus officer, leaving him seriously injured.

The campus was put on a lockdown following the shooting but has since lifted the lockdown, according to the university. 

Virginia State University

A lockdown has been lifted after a campus police was injured following an early morning shooting near Virginia State University, according to authorities.  (Virgina State University)

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffery Katz is strongly encouraging the suspect to turn himself in. 

"CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot the officer is brought to justice," Katz said in a statement on Facebook.

Virginia State Police cruiser

Police respond to an early morning shooting at Virginia State University  (Virginia State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

