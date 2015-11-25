The Latest: On day of Jamar Clark's funeral, protesters vow to continue in Minneapolis

next Image 1 of 2

The latest in the investigation into the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police that has sparked more than a week of demonstrations (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Another rally is planned to mark the death of a Minneapolis man who was killed in a confrontation with police, despite pleas from some community members to avoid such actions on the day of his funeral.

Pastor Jayme Ali of God of All Truth Church says protesters will hold what she called an "emergency rally" on Wednesday at the city's north side police precinct near where 24-year-old Jamar Clark died.

Ali spoke outside the church hosting Clark's funeral. She says protesters respect the family's wishes but aren't going anywhere "until we get justice for Jamar Clark."

Some community members also say it's time for a protesters' encampment to shut down.

Protesters have demanded that authorities release video of Clark's death. Ali noted that it took more than a year before Chicago officials on Tuesday released footage of the police shooting death of a black teenager. She says Minneapolis protesters will stay "even if it takes 400 days."

9:45 a.m.

Some community leaders are calling for peace on the day of the funeral for a black man killed by Minneapolis police.

Family members of 24-year-old Jamar Clark also asked for no protests on Wednesday as he is laid to rest. Some relatives called for an end to demonstrations altogether, after five protesters were shot Monday.

Steven Belton, Interim President of the Minneapolis Urban League, says demonstrators camping at the local police precinct have already achieved much of what they wanted, including the names of the officers involved and a federal investigation.

Belton says the vigil must end and that it's time to allow investigations to take their course.

Clark was shot Nov. 15 after a struggle with police. Some who say they saw the shooting insist Clark was handcuffed, but police dispute that.

6:55 a.m.

The family of a black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police are preparing to lay him to rest.

Funeral services for 24-year-old Jamar Clark will be held at noon Wednesday at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis. A visitation will be held at the church for two hours before the funeral. Both are open to the public.

Clark was shot on Nov. 15 during what police said was a struggle. Some who say they saw the shooting allege Clark was handcuffed when he was shot, but police have disputed that. Two investigations — one by the state and one by federal authorities — are underway.

Clark's funeral comes two days after shots were fired at protesters, leaving five with injuries that are not life-threatening.