The Latest: EPA chief will visit Farmington, New Mexico, to see fallout from mine waste spill

The latest in the Colorado mine spill (all times local):

8:23 a.m.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is visiting Farmington, New Mexico, to see how officials are dealing with the fallout from the Colorado mine waste spill that traveled downstream.

EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy is scheduled to meet with state, local and tribal officials Thursday and address reporters on a trail along the Animas River.

The visit follows her stop upstream in Durango, Colorado, on Wednesday. There, McCarthy said she was heartbroken by the spill and announced that investigation field work would stop at mines nationwide as the agency looks into what led up to last week's disaster.

An EPA-led crew accidentally unleashed 3 million gallons of wastewater containing metals such as arsenic, lead and iron.

Colorado says it's now safe for Durango to process river water into drinking water.