Last Update November 28, 2015

The Latest: EPA chief will visit Farmington, New Mexico, to see fallout from mine waste spill

By | Associated Press
    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy speaks during a news conference in Durango, Colo., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. McCarthy, on a visit Wednesday to Durango, downstream of the toxic waste spill site, said she had ordered agency personnel across the country to cease field investigation work on abandoned mines while the spill was investigated. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

    An Environmental Protection Agency contractor works on the clean up in the aftermath of the blowout at the Gold King mine, which triggered a major spill of toxic wastewater, outside Silverton, Colo., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has ordered agency offices nationwide to stop field investigation work for mine cleanups while they reassess the work to ensure there's no potential for spills similar to the one in Colorado. EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy announced the change Wednesday on a visit to Durango, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) (The Associated Press)

    Water flows through one in a series of retention ponds built to contain and filter out heavy metals and chemicals from the Gold King mine wastewater accident, outside Silverton, Colo., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. Toxic waste that gushed from the Colorado mine and threatened downstream water supplies in at least three states will continue to be dangerous when contaminated sediment gets stirred up from the river bottom, authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) (The Associated Press)

DURANGO, Colo. – The latest in the Colorado mine spill (all times local):

8:23 a.m.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is visiting Farmington, New Mexico, to see how officials are dealing with the fallout from the Colorado mine waste spill that traveled downstream.

EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy is scheduled to meet with state, local and tribal officials Thursday and address reporters on a trail along the Animas River.

The visit follows her stop upstream in Durango, Colorado, on Wednesday. There, McCarthy said she was heartbroken by the spill and announced that investigation field work would stop at mines nationwide as the agency looks into what led up to last week's disaster.

An EPA-led crew accidentally unleashed 3 million gallons of wastewater containing metals such as arsenic, lead and iron.

Colorado says it's now safe for Durango to process river water into drinking water.