Crime
Published

Texas woman shoots and kills husband after he says he’s in love with another woman

Karin Stewart, 51, allegedly admitted to killing her husband after receiving the news

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas woman shot and killed her husband over the weekend after he told her he was in love with another woman, authorities said. 

Constable deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to a home in the Houston suburb of Spring on Saturday for a reported weapons disturbance, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. 

A Houston-area home where a man was allegedly killed Saturday by his wife. A Texas woman shot and killed her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman, authorities said.

At the home, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Karin Stewart, 51, allegedly told the deputies she shot her husband after he told her the news. 

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said. 

Stewart was arrested and is being in the Harris County jail. She is charged with murder and is being held on a $75,000 bond, according to jail records. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.