Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas woman indicted for murder after husband dies of 'suspicious illness,' police say

The sheriff said detectives 'followed their instincts and identified the suspicious circumstances' around the man's death

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas woman whose husband died of a "suspicious illness" last month was indicted by a grand jury for felony murder on Friday, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, was arrested on Friday and is being held on a $5 million bond. 

Her late husband, Joseph Hartsfield, was transported to the emergency room at Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on the evening of Jan. 7. 

Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, was indicted for murder in her husband's death on Friday after he passed away from a ‘suspicious illness’ last month. 

Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, was indicted for murder in her husband's death on Friday after he passed away from a ‘suspicious illness’ last month.  (Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Staff at the hospital called 911 because they thought his illness was suspicious. Detectives arrived at the hospital and found "additional inconsistencies" in the story about Hartsfield's illness. He later died of what Sheriff Brian Hawthorne believes was foul play. 

FLORIDA TEEN ACCUSED OF MURDERING 13-YEAR-OLD TRISTYN BAILEY: ‘DEMONS ARE GOING TO TAKE MY SOUL’

"I appreciate the hard work of the deputies and detectives who followed their instincts and identified the suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr. Hartfield’s death that could have been labeled as ‘death due to illness’ instead of murder," Hawthorne said in a statement on Sunday. 

Detectives from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigating the murder of Joseph Hartsfield. 

Detectives from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigating the murder of Joseph Hartsfield.  (Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Joseph Hartsfield's manner of death was ruled a homicide, his cause of death has not yet been released. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest