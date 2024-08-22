Texas woman arrested for animal cruelty after leaving nine dogs out in the heat without food or water

Police in Texas are investigating a severe case of animal cruelty after nine dogs were discovered in cages outside in the heat. One dog has since died.

The surviving dogs are recovering at the Giddings Animal Shelter outside Austin.



"It was sad," said Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps to FOX 7 Austin. "It was a sad situation."

Manor Police shared with FOX 7 Austin that officers discovered the dogs in 104-degree temperatures with a heat index of 108. The dogs were locked in cages in the suspect's backyard with no food or water.



Two of the dogs were wearing sweaters at the time of the discovery. According to neighbors, the dogs had been wearing the same sweaters since last winter.

The ninth neglected dog passed away at a nearby animal hospital.



"Our officers are animal lovers, and when you have to deal with that you see animals that are in distress, it's a sad situation," said Police Chief Phipps to FOX 7 Austin.



The dogs' owner, Eyeisha Young, was arrested for leaving the dogs outside.

Ms. Young has the legal right to ask the dogs to be returned to her under Texas law. A judge will make the final decision on her dogs' ultimate ownership.



The Manor Police Department plans to obtain legal ownership of the remaining dogs in court to put them up for adoption.