Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs, already facing animal cruelty charges, arrested for domestic violence/burglary

Buggs turned himself in to police last month after two dogs were allegedly left at his rental home

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs faces another offseason criminal charge. 

Buggs, who is already facing two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree cruelty to dogs, was arrested and booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday for domestic violence/burglary, according to jail records.

Records also show bail was set at $5,000, and it’s unclear if he was released from jail. 

Isaiah Buggs closes eyes on field

Isaiah Buggs of the Detroit Lions during the national anthem prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Buggs turned himself in late last month in Tuscaloosa for the animal cruelty charges after two dogs were allegedly found "severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected" on the back porch of a rental home he was staying at earlier this year. 

WBRC FOX6 reporter Bryan Henry attempted to ask Buggs for a comment after Buggs posted bond shortly after turning himself in, but he put his hand on Henry’s camera and said, "Don’t walk up in front of me." Buggs then got into the truck of his bail bondsman. 

Neither the Chiefs nor Buggs' representatives immediately responded to Fox News Digital for a request for comment at that time.  

Buggs’ lawyer mentioned that his client’s arrest was part of a "subversive campaign" to force the closure of a hookah lounge Buggs owns in the city. 

Buggs was accused of leaving a gray and white pit bull and black rottweiler on the back porch of the home in Tuscaloosa without food or water. The pit bull was free to roam in a screened-in porch, but the rottweiler was allegedly in a metal cage in direct sunlight. 

Isaiah Buggs runs on field

Isaiah Buggs of the Detroit Lions runs to the sideline after running back a fumble recovery during a game against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Civil documents obtained by Tuscaloosa Patch said police received information March 28 that dogs were left on the porch. Witnesses claimed Buggs moved out of the home March 19 due to owing over $3,100 in rent. 

The pit bull was euthanized in April, while the rottweiler is in the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter. 

The Chiefs have had an eventful offseason, and run-ins with the law have made headlines, especially in the case of second-year receiver Rashee Rice’s car crash in Dallas. Rice was also accused of striking a photographer at a Dallas nightclub, but no charges were filed. 

Buggs, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, joined the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad before their playoff run, which ended in another Super Bowl title. 

Isaiah Buggs with mugshot from Tuscaloosa County Jail

Kansas City Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs is facing another criminal charge this offseason after being arrested June 16 for domestic violence/battery. (Tuscaloosa County Jail/Getty Images)

He signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City Feb. 14.. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.