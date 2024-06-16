Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs, already facing animal cruelty charges, arrested for domestic violence/burglary

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs faces another offseason criminal charge.

Buggs, who is already facing two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree cruelty to dogs, was arrested and booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday for domestic violence/burglary, according to jail records.

Records also show bail was set at $5,000, and it’s unclear if he was released from jail.

The 27-year-old Buggs turned himself in late last month in Tuscaloosa for the animal cruelty charges after two dogs were allegedly found "severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected" on the back porch of a rental home he was staying at earlier this year.

WBRC FOX6 reporter Bryan Henry attempted to ask Buggs for a comment after Buggs posted bond shortly after turning himself in, but he put his hand on Henry’s camera and said, "Don’t walk up in front of me." Buggs then got into the truck of his bail bondsman.

Neither the Chiefs nor Buggs' representatives immediately responded to Fox News Digital for a request for comment at that time.

Buggs’ lawyer mentioned that his client’s arrest was part of a "subversive campaign" to force the closure of a hookah lounge Buggs owns in the city.

Buggs was accused of leaving a gray and white pit bull and black rottweiler on the back porch of the home in Tuscaloosa without food or water. The pit bull was free to roam in a screened-in porch, but the rottweiler was allegedly in a metal cage in direct sunlight.

Civil documents obtained by Tuscaloosa Patch said police received information March 28 that dogs were left on the porch. Witnesses claimed Buggs moved out of the home March 19 due to owing over $3,100 in rent.

The pit bull was euthanized in April, while the rottweiler is in the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.

The Chiefs have had an eventful offseason, and run-ins with the law have made headlines, especially in the case of second-year receiver Rashee Rice’s car crash in Dallas. Rice was also accused of striking a photographer at a Dallas nightclub, but no charges were filed.

Buggs, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, joined the Chiefs as a member of their practice squad before their playoff run, which ended in another Super Bowl title.

He signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City Feb. 14..

