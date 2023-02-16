Texas woman accused of stabbing online date to avenge Iran's Soleimani reportedly banned from college classes

A Texas woman accused of stabbing her online date in a Nevada hotel-casino in March 2022 for retaliation of the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader has been banned from attending classes at the University of Texas in Dallas while on house arrest, according to reports.

Nika Nikoubin, 22, was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary in March 2022, according to KLAS in Las Vegas.

Nikoubin reportedly met a man on a dating website and the two rented a room together at the Sunset Station hotel. While in the room, KLAS reported, the two started to have sex when Nikoubin blindfolded the man, turned off the lights and allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

In a report filed by the department, Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the man for revenge against U.S. troops for killing Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in January 2020.

After getting stabbed, the man ran out of the room and called 911, police reported. Nikoubin also ran out of the room and told a hotel employee she stabbed a man.

Nikoubin pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the stabbing and eventually posted bail to get out of jail.

As a condition of her release, a Henderson, Nevada, judge placed her on house arrest, only allowing her to leave the confines of her home for work, counseling, medical appointments and school. She ultimately moved to the Dallas, Texas area and was admitted into the University of Texas Dallas campus in Spring 2023, university spokesman Phil Roth told Fox station KDFW.

But that was before university officials discovered she was charged with a crime in Nevada and under house arrest.

As a result of the findings, the university has prohibited Nikoubin from attending classes.

"Because the safety of our campus and our community is of utmost importance, we have removed her from campus," Roth said. The statement said campus police "will monitor the student’s compliance with the removal order."

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting of this story.