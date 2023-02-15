Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron to be sentenced to life in prison

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty to charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate

By Greg Norman | Fox News
The White man who pled guilty to killing 10 Black people and wounding three others in a hate-fueled mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last year is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. 

Payton Gendron is scheduled to be read his punishment in Erie County Court after pleading guilty in November to charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, which carries an automatic life sentence. 

Gendron, now 19, wore bullet-resistant armor and a helmet equipped with a livestreaming camera as he carried out the May 14, 2022, attack at the Tops Friendly Market. 

He killed his victims with a semiautomatic rifle that was purchased legally but then modified so he could load it with high-capacity ammunition magazines that are illegal in New York. 

Payton Gendron is escorted in a courtroom in shackles in Buffalo, New York, on May 19, 2022.

Payton Gendron is escorted in a courtroom in shackles in Buffalo, New York, on May 19, 2022. (Brendan McDermid)

Gendron’s victims included a church deacon, the grocery store's guard, a neighborhood activist, a man shopping for a birthday cake, a grandmother of nine and the mother of a former Buffalo fire commissioner. They ranged in age from 32 to 86. 

Authorities said Gendron drove about three hours to Buffalo from his home in Conklin, New York, to carry out the shooting. Shortly before opening fire, he posted documents that outlined his White supremacist views and revealed he had been planning the attack for months.   

Community members pay respects at a memorial filled with flowers, photos and mementos outside the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.

Community members pay respects at a memorial filled with flowers, photos and mementos outside the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. (John Normile/Getty Images)

In those documents, Gendron said he hoped the attack would help preserve White power in the U.S. and that he picked the Tops grocery store because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood, according to The Associated Press. 

When he pled guilty in November, Gendron's attorney Brian Parker said, "This critical step represents a condemnation of the racist ideology that fueled his horrific actions on May 14." 

Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron still faces federal charges in relation to the attack.

Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron still faces federal charges in relation to the attack. (Erie County District Attorney's Office/Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Gendron also faces separate federal charges that could carry a death sentence if the U.S. Justice Department chooses to seek it. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. 

In a December hearing, defense attorney Sonya Zoghlin said Gendron is prepared to enter a guilty plea in federal court in exchange for a life sentence. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.