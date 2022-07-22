Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas wind turbine turbine catches fire after lightning strike

The Texas wind turbine's blades eventually collapsed after being engulfed in flames.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Texas wind turbine catches on fire after being hit by lightning Video

Texas wind turbine catches on fire after being hit by lightning

A Texas wind turbine caught on fire after being struck by lightning on Friday, according to video taken by a man who was driving through the area. (Credit: Brent Havins)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas wind turbine caught on fire after reportedly being struck by lightning, according to a man who began recorded video of th incident.

Brent Havins told Fox News Digital that he was working at a cell tower in the area when he saw a lightning bolt hit the wind turbine in Crowell, Texas, and pulled out his cell phone to begin recording.

The wind turbine then caught on fire while it was spinning, creating circles of smoke in the air. 

TEXAS SUSPECTS CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING SIX FLAGS HURRICANE HARBOR WATER PARK SECURITY GUARDS, SHERIFF'S DEPUTY

A Texas wind turbine caught on fire after being struck by lightning on Friday, according to video taken by a man who was working in the area.

A Texas wind turbine caught on fire after being struck by lightning on Friday, according to video taken by a man who was working in the area. (Brent Havins )

As more of the wind turbine's blades were engulfed in flames, they began to fall off the massive electricity producer, which eventually stopped spinning.

Havins said he was in the "right place" at the "right time" when the lightning hit the wind turbine and immediately went back into his truck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Texas wind turbine caught on fire after being struck by lightning on Friday, according to video taken by a man who was working in the area.

A Texas wind turbine caught on fire after being struck by lightning on Friday, according to video taken by a man who was working in the area. (Brent Havins )

"It took me a [minute] to process what I was watching," Havins said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.