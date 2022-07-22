Texas wind turbine turbine catches fire after lightning strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas wind turbine caught on fire after reportedly being struck by lightning, according to a man who began recorded video of th incident.

Brent Havins told Fox News Digital that he was working at a cell tower in the area when he saw a lightning bolt hit the wind turbine in Crowell, Texas, and pulled out his cell phone to begin recording.

The wind turbine then caught on fire while it was spinning, creating circles of smoke in the air.

As more of the wind turbine's blades were engulfed in flames, they began to fall off the massive electricity producer, which eventually stopped spinning.

Havins said he was in the "right place" at the "right time" when the lightning hit the wind turbine and immediately went back into his truck.

"It took me a [minute] to process what I was watching," Havins said.