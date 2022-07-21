Texas suspects charged with assaulting Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park security guards, sheriff's deputy
The group allegedly refused to leave the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park near Houston, Texas, prompting a response by Harris County authorities
Four Houston-area parkgoers were arrested last week for attacking a sheriff's deputy and security guards after refusing to leave a water park, authorities said.
Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were called to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on July 14 after a group of people refused to leave the premises, Constable Mark Herman said.
Authorities told the group to leave, which they refused to do. One deputy tried detaining a group member and a struggle ensued.
CALIFORNIA AMUSEMENT PARK FORCED TO CLOSE AFTER FIGHTS CAUSE PANIC, REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED
"During the struggle, another male suspect jumped on the deputy's back," Herman said in a statement. "The security guards on scene attempted to assist the deputy when a female suspect struck him on the head with a close fist. Another female suspect then bit the security guard's left arm."
All four were eventually detained and arrested. They were identified as Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez.
Gonzales was charged with retaliation, Soto with resisting arrest and both women were charged with assault on a security officer.