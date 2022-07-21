Texas suspects charged with assaulting Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park security guards, sheriff's deputy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four Houston-area parkgoers were arrested last week for attacking a sheriff's deputy and security guards after refusing to leave a water park, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were called to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on July 14 after a group of people refused to leave the premises, Constable Mark Herman said.

Authorities told the group to leave, which they refused to do. One deputy tried detaining a group member and a struggle ensued.

"During the struggle, another male suspect jumped on the deputy's back," Herman said in a statement. "The security guards on scene attempted to assist the deputy when a female suspect struck him on the head with a close fist. Another female suspect then bit the security guard's left arm."

All four were eventually detained and arrested. They were identified as Luis Gonzales, Angel Soto, Gessinia Loya-Gonzalez and Nubia Loya-Gonzalez.

Gonzales was charged with retaliation, Soto with resisting arrest and both women were charged with assault on a security officer.