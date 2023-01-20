Texas trooper medals in bench press event at international powerlifting competition

Most people have heard the phrase "everything is bigger in Texas," but many may not have realized that includes Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Tim Matthews.

On Facebook Thursday, the North Texas region of Texas DPS announced Matthews, a highway patrol officer in Texarkana, recently medaled in an international powerlifting competition.

Matthews traveled to Las Vegas in mid-December to compete in the International Powerlifting League-Olympia Pro Powerlifting meet.

His bench press of 551.5 lbs, which he said was a personal best, earned him second place in the men's super-heavy-weight class.

"His dedication to physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle helps to set an example that promotes the Texas Department of Public Safety's mission," the agency wrote.

Matthews' accomplishment was met with many congratulatory comments on the post and a couple of funny remarks related to his strength.

"Congratulations! We need a road side arm wrestle challenge. If violator wins then no ticket. I think Trooper Matthews would be leading the stats for most citations," one commenter suggested.

Another wrote: "I pity the fool that wants to wrestle on a traffic stop! Shouldn't he be employed in the NFL?! I would have my Driver's License and Vehicle Tags already ran and returned from dispatch to hand over before he got to my window!"

Matthews shared the agency's post to his personal Facebook page, adding "Thankful for the love shown and extremely thankful to be a part of this awesome agency!!"

The officer also shared a few additional 2022 accomplishments in an earlier post, which included Overall Bench Winner at the United States Powerlifting Association DT Nationals.