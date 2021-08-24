100-year-old grandmother sets weight lifting Guinness World Record

This 100-year-old grandmother celebrated being a centenarian with a weight-lifting world record.

Edith Murway-Traina from Tampa is being honored as the oldest competitive female powerlifter lifting up to 150 pounds three days a week, according to Guinness World Records.

The former dance teacher and fan of icons like Shirley Temple and Fred Astaire took up an interest in weight lifting later in life when her friend invited her to join her gym at the age of 91.

"While I was watching those ladies doing their thing, I thought I just as well should pick up a few bars, and I did," Murway-Traina told Guinness World Records.

"Going on a regular basis, I found that I was enjoying it, and I was challenging myself to get a little bit better and a little bit better. Before long, I was part of the team," she added.

Murway-Traina had to pause her weight-lifting passion during the pandemic, participating in her last competition in 2019 at 98-years-old, according to Guinness World Records. Now, she’s excited to get back to the gym. Her 150-pound weight lifting record will be highlighted in the 2022 "Guinness World Records" book.